Grammys 2025 Preview: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan & More Face Off!

Getty Images

Two of music’s biggest stars, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, are facing off in a superstar showdown for Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys!

Taylor has six nominations, while Beyoncé scored a record 11 nods for “Cowboy Carter.”

Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX are also in the female-dominated category for Album of the Year.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, this year’s show will also have a new focus after the devastating L.A. wildfires, paying tribute to first responders and raising funds for relief efforts.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Variety’s Jem Aswad, who dished on what to expect from the show.

He said, “This show is not going to be a fundraiser but there are going to be various elements of it, where they talk about how you can help.”