Getty Images

Trevor Noah will be back to host the 2025 Grammys!

This is the former “Daily Show” host’s fifth time emceeing the ceremony.

The 67th Annual Grammys Awards will air Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 8-11:30 p.m. live ET/5-8:30 p.m. live PT on CBS Television Network, and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.