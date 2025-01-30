Matt Paxton Turns Trash Into Treasure in New Discovery Show ‘Filthy Fortunes’ (Exclusive)

Discovery

Matt Paxton, known as the “King of Hoards,” is hunting for treasure in the new Discovery Channel series “Filthy Fortunes.”

The show will follow Paxton and his team as they visit overloaded and filthy properties in hopes of helping the owners clean up their homes while scoring some big-ticket finds for a huge payday.

Watch the promo!

Historical finds this season include a Mickey Mantle rookie card and John Wilkes Booth’s actor bill card, as well as other treasures like misprinted stamps, rare coin collections, vintage toys, military memorabilia, and more.

Paxton will work with expert appraiser Mike Kelleher, clean-out manager Kayland Brock, and others to get the job done.

Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks, shared in a press releases, “'Filthy Fortunes' spotlights Matt Paxton and his team as they complete the most squalid and hazardous jobs to help everyday Americans cash in. These high risk, high reward situations will keep viewers engrossed and in constant suspense of what hidden treasures may lie within their own couch cushions.”