Getty Images

“Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has called it quits with fiancé Vinny Tortorella after three years together.

Angelina announced their broken engagement during the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 7 reunion, claiming that he committed adultery.

She told her castmates, “We’re currently filming for another season, and [I] found out he cheated on me.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley reacted to the bombshell news, saying, “Let’s just say the next season is going to be interesting.”

According to Angelina, Vinny didn’t have good intentions with their relationship. She claimed, “He’s not in it for the right reasons. He never was guys.”

Calling Vinny a “clout chaser,” she went on, “He just wanted to be on TV. And he didn’t care about anything that had to do with me. Just about TV. He tried to be on ‘The Bachelorette’ before me.”

Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi chimed in, “And supposedly he tried out for ‘Jersey Shore.’”

Angelina claimed that Vinny was gaslighting her, accusing her of infidelity. She argued, “If you think I’m a big cheater, which you have no evidence of, no nothing. Why didn’t you leave how long ago?”

As for why they were on-and-off during their relationship, Angelina explained, “I was just weak. Weak minded. I kept letting him back in and I kept dealing with it. But for him to call me a beast and say that he just deals with me and all that. How dare him say that.”

Angelina and Vinny got engaged in 2022, just months after she finalized her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

In response to Angelina’s revelation, Vinny doubled down on his cheating allegations against her, writing in a comment on Instagram, “I made a hinge 2 weeks after breaking off my relationship after I found out I got cheated on again.”

He added in another comment, “I broke the relationship off and wanted to find a new woman. I deserve that chance after getting screwed over multiple times.”