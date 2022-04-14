Getty Images

“Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick is “not doing well” health-wise.

Earlier this week, Angelina revealed that she was admitted to the hospital due to stress.

Along with posting a video of herself with an IV in her arm, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “Please whomever is calling me and texting me [to] give me time to respond… I need to get better. My health comes before everything else.”

Explaining her hospitalization, Angelina wrote, “My immune systems been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me.”

Pivarnick emphasized that “stress is definitely a killer,” adding, “No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I’ve endured lately.”

Angelina wrapped up her Instagram Story, writing, “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. I’m just waiting to see it. I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and i know he’s got big plans for me. i love you god.”

Her hospitalization comes just months after her husband Chris Larangeira filed for divorce.

In January, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Just weeks before the divorce news broke, Angelina played coy about their relationship, telling Us Weekly, “It’s been a lot for me. It’s been a lot for him. It’s just been a whirlwind of just craziness. All this stuff going on in the world has not been a help for us. I take it day by day. But yeah, that’s where I’m at right now.”

She also stressed the importance of therapy. She shared, “[Chris] didn’t want to go to therapy for a long time and it was like pulling teeth to get him to go. Eventually, he gives in this season and he goes with me. Then I start going to therapy myself, which I really suggest to anybody out there that needs to find themselves or just needs to talk to somebody. I do it every week. I love it.”

Angelina filed for divorce a year ago, but the case was dismissed nine months later.

Their pair’s ups and downs have been documented on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” In one episode, Angelina opened up about her “nonexistent” sex life, saying, “It’s like, we’ll fight and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang. So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang, no one wants to bang.”

In a confession, she revealed, “Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don’t know if we can get the spark back in our relationship. And that’s not a good thing.”

Pivarnick admitted, “I’m not perfect by any means. I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him. I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

The two had been trying couples therapy, but she told her friends that she wasn’t sure that it was helping their relationship.