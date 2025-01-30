‘90 Day’: Julia Shares Details with Brandon About Kissing Another Man (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day: The Last Resort”!

In emotional clip, Julia shares details with her husband Brandon about the kiss she had with someone else years ago.

Brandon says cheating is a major deal-breaker for him, adding, “I’m feeling betrayed that the person, you know, my wife, I feel like she has broken the ultimate thing. She’s admitted to the one thing that I can’t handle hearing. That she’s cheated.”

Brandon admitted that Julia’s confession “physically hurts” him to think about.

Julia insisted that she would “never do this again,” but explained that it would hurt her if she couldn’t tell him about what happened.