‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Esta TerBlanche, 51, died in July 2024, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to a press release by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, the “All My Children” actress died from “intracranial hemorrhage due to blunt force traumatic head injury likely due to a ground level fall. The manner of death is accident.”

The press release continues, “Ms. TerBlanche was found unresponsive at her home on July 19, 2024, and death was pronounced by paramedics at 1110 hours.”

In July, Esta’s publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed her death to The New York Times.

She first shared the news of Esta’s passing on Facebook, writing, “I can not believe I am posting this. It’s with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta TerBlanche passed away Thursday of natural causes. An autopsy report is pending.”

Rodrigo continued, “I am still processing and in shock. Esta was a beautiful soul in and out. I was proud to know her and work with her. More to come in the days ahead… May she RIP with the angels that she is.”

TerBlanche appeared on “All My Children,” from 1997 to 2001 as Hungarian princess Gillian Andrassy, who married Ryan Lavery (Cameron Mathison).

Mathison remembered TerBlanche on Instagram Stories, by sharing a photo and writing, “RIP my sweet princess 💔.”