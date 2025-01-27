Getty Images

Justin Baldoni’s team has just dropped more receipts, sharing a new communication between the actor and his “It Ends with Us” co-star Blake Lively.

In a voice memo obtained by TMZ, Baldoni apologizes to Lively after she suggested some revisions for the rooftop scene between their two characters.

Baldoni tells Blake in the recording, “I'm really sorry. I f**ked up. I will admit and apologize when I fail. I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest… I'm gonna piss you off, probably, but I will always apologize and find my way back to center. I'm sorry I made you feel that way. I will, for sure, do better."

Justin seemingly references Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds and her BFF Taylor Swift, who were major advocates for her script changes.

He says, “Damn right, you've got great friends. We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact that they're two of the most creative people on the planet… The three of you guys together is unbelievable. Talk about energy. Force. All three of you.”

Baldoni emphasizes that he didn’t need Taylor and Ryan’s names to be entered into the conversation for the scene changes. He says, “I just wanted you to know, I didn't need that. It's really good and it's going to make the movie sing like you said and I'm excited to go through the whole movie with you.”

Discussing their working relationship, Justin shares, “You and I have been trying to build a relationship, which I think we've done successfully. Here we are talking together at 2 a.m. in the morning… All I have to say is I'm really looking forward to spending time together and I believe that's going to go a long way for our chemistry, which I believe is there. It's been there from the start, so I was so damn excited when you agreed to do this film. I believe it comes from us both being so hardworking and having a vision. I'm excited to have a creative partner in that with you.”

Baldoni also expresses that he was upset at the producers that Lively worked with in the past, saying, “It blows me away that this is the industry that we’re in and you experienced that as a woman… That's not at all gonna be, or will be, and hopefully it's not been the experience with me.”

He goes on, “There's nothing more exciting to me that I get to work with Blake Lively and have all of her. I mean, that's what I want!"

Justin explains that he hadn’t sent the revised draft to Blake because he was trying to add her notes to his working draft, but assures her there’s “no hesitancy” on his part.

Baldoni ends the six-plus-minute plus memo by saying, “I'm sorry. You probably have kids all over you, and a baby on your boob, and you're listening to me ramble."

Hours before the voice note was released, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freeman discussed the plans to create a website that will have text messages and unedited video, telling TMZ, “We will not be selective, we will not cherry-pick, and we will not doctor text messages."

Referencing Blake and Ryan’s recent request for a gag order, Freeman said, “Both Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds do not yet understand that there isn’t one rule for them and one rule for everybody else. If they want to unethically gag the truth by threatening to wield their power in Hollywood, we will fight it every step of the way."

Showing no fear of the gag order, Freeman stressed, “Defending ourselves is not retaliation, it is a human right."

Lively’s team has not responded to the voice memo, but they recently expressed disapproval of the dance scene footage being released.