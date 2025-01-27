Jennifer Lopez Reveals ‘Challenging Year’ as She Brings ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ to Sundance

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 55, stunned at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend in a sparkly Valdrin Sahiti spiderweb gown.

The dress was the perfect choice for the debut of her new musical film “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

The star, who finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this month, told The Associated Press, “It’s been a challenging year for some of us, but we’re here and I’m so excited for people to see this film. I couldn’t be prouder… I think it is what the world really kind of needs right now. It is a story about love, and it is about accepting people for who they are and how love can cure any divide. I’m just excited, I’m excited for people to see it.”

After the movie received a standing ovation at the Park City Eccles Theatre, J.Lo had to fight back tears.

Variety reports she said, “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [‘West Side Story’] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it.”

She said director Bill Condon “made my dream come true,” and he revealed, “It’s a movie I’ve wanted to make my entire life.”

The movie is about a gay hairdresser named Luis Molina (Tonatiuh) who is serving time in an Argentinian prison in 1981 during the Dirty War. He copes with prison life by imagining films starring actress Ingrid Luna (Lopez), including her as the Spider Woman, who kills with a kiss. During his time behind bars, he bonds with and shares these stories with a cellmate named Valentin Arregui Paz (Diego Luna).