Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are among homeowners suing the City of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power after their $2.5-million home burned down in the Pacific Palisades Fire.

The lawsuit was filed in California's Superior Court in Los Angeles County, and includes Spencer’s mother Janet among the victims.

In docs obtained by “Extra,” they call the fire that broke out January 7 the “worst natural disaster in the history of the City of Los Angeles,” adding the victims “lost their homes and businesses and all their earthly possessions in a matter of hours.”

The papers state, “On information and belief, the Palisades Fire was an inescapable and unavoidable consequence of the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades as it was planned and constructed. The system necessarily failed, and this failure was a substantial factor in causing Plaintiffs to suffer the losses alleged in this Complaint.”

It is noted in the docs that the Santa Ynez Reservoir was “completely offline and emptied” in February 2024 “leaving fire crews little-to-no water to fight the Palisades Fire.”

The lawsuit continues, “Defendants also designed the water system for public use such that it would not have enough water pressure to fight an urban fire.”

After suffering “real and personal property damage, personal injuries, loss of use of their homes, loss of income, business interruption, and emotional distress” the plaintiffs “seek fair compensation for themselves in this case caused by Defendants.”

The fire victims are asking for a trial by jury.