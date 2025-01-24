“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “Siter Wives.”

Janelle Brown and Meri Brown are talking about the family’s shared Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Meri and Janelle jump on a video call and Meri brings up how Kody Brown and wife Robyn want to sell the property.

She says of Kody, “I don’t think you get to decide what we do with it. Sorry, you are not the head of my family.”

In a confessional, Meri says that she, Janelle, and Kody and Robyn all have their own ideas about what should happen, adding, “And none of us are talking to each other because of none of us trust each other.”

During the call, Janelle tells Meri, “I think it is time for somebody to be pushing my interests. I probably will get a lawyer. In fact, I’ve been talking to one. I hope you feel like that for you too.”

Meri replies, “I do because it has been a year and half since I’ve had that conversation with Kody.”

She adds in the confessional that there has been “confusion” over how things have been done within the family and specifically between her and Kody specifically.

“I think I am going to get a lawyer to help me through this process,” she says. “I feel like for quite a few years I’ve sat back and just not wanted to ruffle feathers so I haven’t pushed the issue on many things, but I will push the issue now.”