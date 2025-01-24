Getty Images

Rob Lowe is one of the busiest men in Hollywood, with two hit FOX shows, “The Floor,” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Amid the L.A. fires, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with Rob, who explained how “9-1-1: Lone Star" is doing its part in the fire relief efforts.

He said, “One of the things I’m very happy we did on ‘Lone Star,’ we have the ability to raise money through the show. We've raised, I think, $3 million for Red Cross, and that's just in the last 10 days. People are generous and everybody will rebuild eventually.”

Lowe pointed out that his brother Chad Lowe lost his home in the fires, which destroyed Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

He shared, “My brother and all his friends and neighbors lost everything in the Palisades. So, to have a family member go through it, you can't imagine it. There's just literally thousands of people lost everything. So, we're going through it as a family. I mean, he'll recover. He's got insurance. We're one of the lucky ones. We will be fine. But there are others that aren't.”

After five seasons, “9-1-1: Lone Star” is airing its series finale on February 3.

Rob, who plays a firefighter on the show, noted, “It's a real part of my life. When you're done with a show, it's always bittersweet.”

Lowe went on, “A season/series finale is a very tricky thing. People have invested in the show for five years, and you gotta land the plane. We spent a lot of time thinking about how Owen Strand and all the characters would go off into the sunset. In the end, I think we made the right decision, and I'm really satisfied with the final chapter for Owen."

Rob also dished on his game show “The Floor,” which is premiering its third season on February 9 right after Super Bowl LIX on FOX.

He commented, “I cannot believe they gave us the highest honor you could get on TV to put us on immediately after the Super Bowl. That's so sick! That's how you know the show's working, when they give you the Super Bowl time slot."

Rob also raved about longtime pal Demi Moore, who just snagged an Oscar nomination and recently won a Golden Globe for her work in “The Substance.”

Rob gushed of her winning moment, “The best speech of the night. I was very proud, very, very proud. It's so satisfying to see your friends and colleagues and people you came up with finally getting their due. I think we met when we were 20 and we did our two movies, and then we're working on 'St. Elmo's Fire 2' together."

He confirmed that the sequel is "definitely happening," adding, "We're waiting for the script to come in, so as soon the script is done, we'll get cracking."