Where Will TikTok Stars Land If the App Gets Banned for Good?

Getty Images

TikTok went dark for 14 hours over the weekend, and now its future is in limbo.

U.S. lawmakers sought to shut it down due to concerns about China and national security. TikTok’s parent company, the Chinese-owned ByteDance, was legally required to sell its share in the company. When it didn’t sell by the deadline of January 19, the company shut down the app in the U.S.

President Trump has now given the company a 75-day extension to comply.

The Ankler’s new “Like & Subscribe” newsletter is taking a deep dive into where the social media platform’s stars went during the blackout, and where they could land if the app goes down for good.

Natalie Jarvey writes that some of TikTok’s biggest competitors jumped into action, some even reportedly offering signing bonuses and deals to TikTok’s stars.

Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Snapchat, and even Substack seem to all be gunning for TikTok’s users, while Jarvey reports some believe it is better for influencers to diversify across social.