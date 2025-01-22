Getty Images

Country singer Lauren Alaina, 30, is growing her family!

Alaina announced her pregnancy in her music video for “Those Kind of Women.”

At the end of the video, the camera pans to a baby bump, which she is cradling while standing by a crib with her mom.

Lauren is expecting her first child with husband Cam Arnold, but her bump wasn’t real in the video.

She told People magazine, “When we shot the video, I barely had a bump. So I actually put a [fake] bump over my pregnant bump to make it bigger so that people knew what was happening visually. So, I wore a baby bump for my music video, which is hilarious. Now that it's coming out, I look pretty close to what it looks like in the video."

As for her real-life pregnancy, Alaina shared, “[I didn't know] I can love something that I haven't even really held yet. I feel the baby inside me, and it's kicking me and doing all of the things. It's like I was the Grinch or something, and my heart grew.”

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after Lauren and Cam tied the knot.

She gushed about her man, saying, “My love for him grew that day of getting married, and then finding out we were having a baby together. Walking through this experience with him has been unbelievable. I'm looking forward to watching my husband be a dad. He is so obsessed with our animals; he's a big nurturer in general. In fact, when I was getting ready to marry him, that was something that I knew would be one of the best things about being his wife, was being able to parent with him."

While they initially planned to start trying to have a baby later this year, it came a lot earlier than they were expecting!

She noted, “Now I'm scared because I don't feel like I passed any sort of test. They don't make you take a test on being a mom. It's crazy. People are like, 'What's your plan with the birth? And what's your plan here?" And I'm like, listen, 'God's plan. It wasn't my plan.’”

Lauren is still mourning the death of her father, but her baby’s impending arrival is helping her with the grief.

She explained, “I do think that my dad passed away and got a stair up in heaven and was like, 'Hey, we got to work something out down there to send the family something good.' And it has been such an unexpected blessing. We obviously still talk about and are dealing with the grief of my dad, but this baby has healed a lot of that for us ... like it's a little piece of my dad that will live on."