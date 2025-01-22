‘90 Day’: Tensions Brew as Couples Set Up Tents on ‘Last Resort’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day: The Last Resort”!

In the clip, the couples are told they’ll be camping outside for the night and they are tasked with setting up their tents together.

Tensions brew as set up gets underway, and clinical hypnotherapist and life coach Sarah Malone explains, “Part of the process of the tent building is I want to see how these couples work together. It also helps them come together with a common goal so they can focus their energy on something positive.”

Josh reflects on the process in a confessional, saying, “There is definitely tension between Natalie and I, but as soon as they say, ‘Go, build your tents,’ she’s like, ‘What do I do?’… and we get the tent up the fastest.”

He adds, “If we could just use all that energy to always have the same common goals I think we would be a great couple."