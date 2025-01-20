Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan is now a mom!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Sunday, Brooke announced the unexpected news that she welcomed twins with husband Steven Oleksy.

Alongside a photo of herself holding the babies, who were born on January 15, Hogan wrote, “So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties.”

She revealed their names, adding, “Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy 🩷.”

“Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good,” Brooke gushed.

The news comes as a surprise since Brooke never announced her pregnancy.

The twins’ arrival comes a year after Brooke confirmed that she married Steven.

Last year, she wrote on Instagram, “A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out. So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brooke and Steven reportedly tied the knot in 2022.

With the twins’ arrival, Brooke’s dad Hulk Hogan, 71, is a grandfather for the first time.