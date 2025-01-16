Getty Images

David Lynch, the filmmaker known for “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and the TV series “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 78.

His family shared the sad news on Facebook, writing, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

They continued, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Lynch had revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking.

Lynch launched his movie career with the cult classic “Eraserhead” in 1977. He went on to direct the critically acclaimed “The Elephant Man” (1980), box office flop “Dune” (1984) followed by the dark and twisted “Blue Velvet” (1986) and road movie “Wild at Heart” (1990).

He changed the face of television with his the murder mystery show “Twin Peaks” in 1990.

The director later returned to film with movies like “Lost Highway” (1997), “Mulholland Drive” and “Inland Empire” (2006).