Julia Garner on Super Intense 'Wolf Man' Shoot & How She’d Unwind (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Julia Garner is taking on horror-fantasy in her new film “Wolf Man.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Garner, who called it a “super intense” shoot.

The movie is a reboot of 1941’s “The Wolf Man.” In it, a family at a remote farmhouse is attacked by an unseen animal, but as the night stretches on, the father begins to transform into something unrecognizable.

Garner admitted there was some “pressure” to get the movie right, saying, “I want to leave set feeling like I did everything I could.”

As for how she would unwind after a day of shooting, she noted, “I was in an intense state for, like, three months. Every day for hours, I tried to keep it as light as possible when I got home because… it was hurting my head in a was. I was crying, like, all day and running… Took a shower, got into bed… or I would just, like, watch comedy movies, like, just light things.”

Julia revealed that Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” also makes her “smile,” saying, “I think Larry David’s very funny.”

Garner also talked about her character’s journey as a mother faced with extreme circumstances who is doing everything she can to protect her family. She said, “I love the arc that she kind of, you know, the journey she went on. She was from the beginning, she had this lack of confidence. I felt her being a mother and as a professional and juggling that and finding the balance, and the by the end of it, you know, she really… kind of gained ownership in a way, and that sometimes happens with extreme circumstances.”

Julia prepped for the role by calling her friends, who are working moms. She shared, “I was just asking them questions and writing down, you know, their insecurities, things that they, you know, felt like they have accomplished, but they also felt like they didn’t. Their fears… it was just interesting, the struggle with balance.”