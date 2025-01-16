‘90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine’s Iconic Sex Advice for Julia & Brandon (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day: The Last Resort”!

In the preview, Jasmine drops some iconic advice while acting as a sex therapist for Julia and Brandon.

Brandon commented while pointing to his head, “Men have twice the real estate up here for sex, and I don’t understand how [Gino] can deal because I have too many hormones make me want all this… You get hungry. To me, sex is hungry — I got to eat.”

Admitting that he was “frustrated,” Brandon went on, “I want that crazy sex, that hot sex, ya know?”

He told Julia, “Tell me what to take and I’ll give that to you.”

Julia responded, “If I gonna tell you what I want, then you gonna follow that?” She quickly added, “No.”

Brandon insisted, “Yes! I’m here telling you, yes!”

Jasmine chimed in, “I wish Gino would talk to me like that!”

She gave Julia some advice, saying, “Whore mode tonight! Don’t be a Gino, be a Jasmine.”