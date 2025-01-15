Getty Images

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Michael Zegen and Broadway actress Jennifer Damiano are officially husband and wife!

Over the weekend, the couple wed in “a small Jewish ceremony” at Palma restaurant in New York City, her rep confirmed to People magazine.

One of the guests, theater publicist Chelsea Nachman, also shared photos from the wedding on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, Michael and Jennifer are embracing each other under a chuppah.

For her special day, Jennifer wore a long-sleeved wedding gown with a sheer back.

Last year, Michael revealed their engagement to People magazine, calling her his “fiancée” while promoting his role in “Strategic Love Play.”

In 2020, they worked together on the off-Broadway production of “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.”

Two years later, they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Tony Awards.

At the time, a source told People magazine that they were “inseparable all night” at the star-studded ceremony.