‘90 Day Fiancé’: Real Reason Joe Was Late to Airport Revealed at Tell-All (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from part two of the “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” tell-all!

In an unseen moment, we revisit the time when Joe was late to the airport to meet Magda.

He had said he forgot his passport, but now we learn the real reason why he had the driver turn around!

Joe confessed, “I realized I had the shooters in the fridge. It’s like, on an airplane, it’s like $12.”

Joe noted that he “had a couple drinks” on the plane and passed out.

Vanja didn’t seem to approve of Joe’s decision making, saying, “That’s insane to me… You’re about to go see your girlfriend and you already overslept. I don’t even know what you did the night before to make you oversleep and now you’re making them turn around and potentially miss your flight for some alcohol.”