Lenny Kravitz Gushes Over Daughter Zoë’s Success: ‘Biggest Thrill in My Life’ (Exclusive)

After 26 years of delivering hit after sexy hit and killing the rock ’n’ roll fashion game along the way, Lenny Kravitz shows no signs of ever slowing down!

“Extra” spoke with Lenny, who is keeping his 60-year-old body residency-ready for his return to the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in August.

He shared, “You want health. You know, you want mobility. You want to be able to use your body, you know, and be pain-free or as pain-free as you can be and to be able to do all that you want do with it. So, you have to move it. You have to keep the muscle tone. You know, they’ve proven that that’s a big part of keeping the youth is the muscle… You’ve gotta push that weight, you know? And eat well, put pure things in your body. Keep all the chemical and all the nonsense out of your body.”

Kravitz also stressed the importance of a positive mindset, noting, “We can also put junk in our minds. We can pollute our minds. So, those are the things that I do."

Speaking of positivity, Lenny is also a proud dad, gushing over Zoë, who recently had her directorial debut with thriller “Blink Twice.”

He raved, “It’s the biggest thrill in my life, watching my child flourish. She’s living her life, she’s unique, she’s just her and has never tried to be anything else but that. And I find that her creativity inspires me, not because it's my daughter, but becuase I identify with her creativity. She’s thoughtful and intelligent and has a voice, has a point of view, so I thank God for all of that."

As for whether Zoë will be catching his residency, he said, "She’s a busy woman. I’m trying to keep up with her.”

Lenny is returning to Las Vegas for another exclusive five-show run to accompany his new album “Blue Electric Light.”

He commented, “I realized while I was making ‘Blue Electric Light,’ it was extremely reminiscent of the music I was making in high school. So, it’s sort of the album I never made before ‘Let Love Rule'... The sounds, the production value were very much what I was doing in high school, and I think that was by virtue of I had just released a book called ‘Let Love Rule’ that was about my life from birth to the first record... I was exploring my teenage years for the first time in my life since I lived them, and I think that it just all came up and somehow, I went unconsciously back to that energy.”

He emphasized, "You're traveling forward and back at the same time."

Lenny loves performing for crowds, but adds, "My favorite place is being in the studio when you're creating new music. That's it for me."