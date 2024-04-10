Instagram

Lenny Kravitz set the Internet on fire lifting weights in leather pants, a sheer top, and boots.

At 59, the rocker proves he’s still got it, as he does sit-ups at the gym while lifting a barbell with massive weights.

Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love! pic.twitter.com/BHqQ63oNOt — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 9, 2024 @LennyKravitz

He set the video to his song “Life Ain’t Ever Been Better Than It Is Now,” writing in the caption, “Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

Celebs took to the comments to weigh in on his workout and unusual gym attire.

Willow Smith wrote, “This workout outfit is hard af,” while Wiz Khalifa insisted, “Damn bro i need better gym fits 😮‍💨.”

Winnie Harlow commented, “Leather at the gym huh 🤔 That’s one way to buss a sweat 🔥,” and Nick Cannon shared fire and flex emojis.

Alex Rodriguez pointed out that Lenny was with trainer Dodd Romero in the video, writing, “LFG and with our brother - Dodd!!!”

Arsenio Hall joked, “Yo’ LK, this post makes my back hurt‼️ 😣” and D-Nice wrote, “Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand! 🔥🔥”

Fans were in disbelief, with one person asking, “Who trains in leather pants ??? 😂😂😂 Only Lenny does 😎.” Another explained, “Reasons why I haven’t started working out: 1. I don’t own any leather pants. Yea that’s it.”

Kravitz was also praised as a “full time rockstar” and a “legend.”

In 2020, Lenny opened up to “Extra” about his secret to staying fit.