Getty Images

Rocker Lenny Kravitz, 60, is living life to the fullest, even without romantic love!

In an interview with The Guardian, Kravitz revealed that he hasn’t been in a serious relationship for nine years, and has opted for a celibate lifestyle until he meets the right person.

He explained, “It’s a spiritual thing.”

While he would like to have a relationship, Lenny admitted that it may be difficult, saying, “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

Kravitz’s father Sy Kravitz might have some impact on the way he lives his life.

In his memoir, Lenny revealed that his father had several affairs. The rocker confronted his father, who believed that Lenny would do the same.

Referencing his marriage to Lisa Bonet, Lenny told The Guardian, “He became right. After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player.”

“I didn’t like it,” Lenny admitted. “I didn’t want to be that guy. So, I had to tackle that, and it took years.”

Lenny took responsibility for his actions, explaining it required “discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

In the past, Kravitz has expressed the desire to be celibate until he’s in a committed relationship.

In 2008, Lenny revealed that he didn’t have sex for three years because he wanted a romance that wasn’t just “physical.”

He told Maxim, “[It's] just a promise I made until I get married. Where I'm at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit.”

Kravitz noted, “It usually trips them out, but that's the way it's going to be. I'm looking at the big picture."