Getty Images

Singer Teddy Swims, 32, has some big news to share!

On Wednesday, Swims announced that he and girlfriend Raiche Wright are expecting their first child together.

Along with a series of photos, Teddy is seen cradling Raiche’s growing baby bump as they relax on the beach.

They captioned the Instagram, “We can’t wait to meet you baby 🤍✨.”

In September, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Teddy, who opened up about his “little date night” with Raiche at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

He said, “I brought my baby, Raiche. She’s a singer, too. She’s beautiful… she’s looking absolutely gorgeous, too, and I’m just grateful.”

Raiche has also said sweet things about Teddy. Last year, she shared on “Pucker Up,” “He’s a good partner. He’s fun, he’s got a good attitude all the time and everything we do together is fun.”