Gerard Butler on How Intense 'Den of Thieves 2' Heist Scenes Got! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson are back in action in “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Gerard and O’Shea to dish on the sequel, which required them to film an intense heist scene in neoprene suits off the Canary Islands in the middle of summer!

Gerard admitted, “You could not breathe… my heart was racing… it was as if we were really doing the heist. We didn’t have a lot of time and we had to move fast and we also wanted to make sure we got as much as possible so we moved and it was day after day, soaking wet.”

When asked if they had stunt doubles doing the intense scenes, O’Shea noted, “Christian [Gudegast] likes to have you feel for your character, the same way that like it’s written and he likes shots up in your face so we got to be out really out there… that style also allows audiences to feel the intensity, you know, by not having any breath while you’re watching that and that adds to the suspense because you can see the agony in the eyes.”

Gerard talked reprising his “unforgettable” character Big Nick, while O’Shea said we find out who Donnie really is in the new movie.

Butler shared, “Big Nick’s a fun character. I feel like, he’s kind of an unforgettable character.”

O’Shea noted his character was in more of a disguise in the first movie, but the audience will have a better understanding in the sequel.

Jackson was happy to “get the band back together,” noting, “This is my first sequel of my career and it’s very special to me.”

Gerard is also starring in the highly anticipated live-action “How to Train Your Dragon.”

He said, “There’s something about that story… I’m very excited to be able to play Stoick on the big screen.”

The role required him to wear a costume that was “bloody heavy” at 93 lbs.! He explained, ‘I had that on from 7 am till 7 at night… that was intense because you’re not just standing around… it’s always weighing down on you and then you got to be running around, fighting, performing… even the eyebrows that I wore in that were heavier than everything I’m wearing today.”