Getty Images

“Dexter” actress Courtney Ford and “Superman Returns” star Brandon Routh have called it quits after more than 17 years of marriage.

Ford filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” in court docs obtained by TMZ.

A date of separation was not listed.

She is requesting spousal support, as well as legal and physical custody of their son Leo, 12.

They haven’t posted about each other in over a year.

Her last Instagram post about Roth came on Father’s Day in 2023, while his last post about her was for Mother’s Day that same year.

He gushed, “She’s a ride-or-die friend, and a mom who’s all in. I’m so grateful that Leo has @courtneyfordhere, who jumps feet first into living, giving him permission and unconditional love to be fully himself. ❤️🙏🏻🙌🏼"

Ford and Routh were together for 21 years. He proposed in 2006 after three years of dating. They tied the knot a year later at El Capitan Ranch in Santa Barbara.

They met while he was working at Lucky Strike. He told People magazine, “I was a bartender. And her brother was having his [wedding] rehearsal dinner party there.”

In 2017, they both landed roles on DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow,” working on the series for three seasons before leaving in 2020.