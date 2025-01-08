‘90 Day Fiancé’: Tigerlily Defends Adnan After He Walks Off at Tell-All (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at the “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” tell-all.

In the clip, Adnan leaves the stage because everyone thinks Tigerlily won’t say what’s really on her mind for fear of upsetting her husband.

But after Adnan walks off, Tigerlily insists she is true to herself and is the same person in front of him or not. She notes, “I say what I want to say, like, certain things don’t bother me.”

“He wanted to show you guys, you know, that he can walk off,” Tigerlily explains, “and I’ll still be the same.”

When a cast member commented that she was “a hair away from a burka,” Tigerlily defends her clothing choices, saying, “I just had a baby, so I’m not 100% comfortable, like, with myself. Nothing to do with Adnan. I’m not confident enough right now to go and wear some bodycon dress.”

Vanja expresses doubt that Adnan would approve of Tigerlily wearing a bodycon dress. Tigerlily argues, “I wear stuff like that pregnant.”

Backstage, Adnan weighs in, saying, “I know, like, they will say sh*t from the mouth, like, hurt her feeling, and this will cause me a big problem.”

“She’s, like, looking to me when she answers anything — that’s nice for my wife,” Adnan comments. “She respects her husband, and they can’t handle it. These idiot people can’t handle it.”