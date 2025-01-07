Natalie Grace’s New Family Says Her Moving in Was Like a ‘Bomb’ Going Off (Exclusive Clip)

Natalia Grace’s dramatic story continues to unfold tonight on Investigation Discovery.

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, revealing the chaos that ensued after Natalia escaped the home of Antwon and Cynthia Mans and moved in with the DePaul family, who also have a form of dwarfism.

In the clip, Nicole DePaul mentions that her daughter Mackenzie doesn’t come home as much anymore, now that Natalia has moved in.

She tells her mom, “You've always been a great advocate for me and protected me and I know you have a heart of gold and wanted to do the same for Natalia but she makes the environment kind of stressful.”

Mackenzie adds that now there is “always some kind of drama.”

Nicole doesn’t want Natalia to cause issues within her relationship with Mackenzie, but her daughter tells her, “Bringing Natalia to our house is a crazy decision and it's had consequences.”

Nicole recalls, “Before Natalia got here it was peaceful, completely peaceful, we really didn't have a lot of drama, no drama, I mean we don't even yell really in our house. Once Natalia got into the scene it is just chaotic and tumultuous and just if you really want me to be honest it's like somebody put a bomb into my house.”