‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Secretly Welcomes Baby #2

Getty Images

“Chicago PD” actress Marina Squerciati, 40, has a big secret to share!

Days ago, Marina revealed that she secretly welcomed her second child with husband Eli Kay-Oliphant.

Alongside a pic of herself baring her baby bump in a bikini, Squerciati wrote on Instagram, “2024 was a BIG year for me, literally. I thought I handled being a pregnant working mom with grace—swipe to see my daughter’s very different take.”

She added, “PS. THIS was the real reason I wasn't in the first two episodes of #ChicagoPD, I was having a baby. Have a great NYE, friends!”

The first two episodes of the 12th season aired in late September and early October, so Marina most likely gave birth earlier in the year.

Marina and Eli are also the parents of a daughter born in 2017.