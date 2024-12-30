Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Continue to Spark Romance Rumors in Aspen

Getty Images

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have tongues wagging over some PDA in Aspen.

Carey, 55, and .Paak, 38, first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands at Catch Steak restaurant on Decembe 22.

Now, they’ve stepped out together again — looking very coupled up — at Duemani on December 30.

Mariah and Anderson were beaming as they walked out hand in hand, with Carey wearing a fur coat, black mini dress with boots and .Paak bundled up in a gray peacoat and blue pants. See the pics!

What seems to be a romantic getaway comes after Anderson shared a photo of Mariah on his Instagram back in October.

She was dressed up as a sexy kitten for a Halloween party and he was wearing a sparkly jacket and helmet, reminiscent of Daft Punk.

The romance rumors come nearly a year after .Paak filed for divorce from Jaylyn Chang after 13 years of marriage. They share Soul, 13, and Shine, 7.