Anderson .Paak & Jaylyn Chang Split After 13 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Anderson .Paak and wife Jaylyn Chang (also spelled Jae Lin Chang) are going their separate ways.

Us Weekly reports .Paak filed for divorce on Friday in L.A. after 13 years of marriage.

He cites irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split, and asks that neither be awarded spousal support.

.Paak and Chang share two sons, Soul, 13, and Shine, 6, and the Grammy winner is asking for joint physical and legal custody.

No separation date is listed, but the papers do reveal when they got married: November 23, 2010. It was previously thought that they tied the knot in 2011.

Paak previously told The Breakfast Club that he met Chang, a gospel rock singer from South Korea, at a music class, where he was working as a musician.