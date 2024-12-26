‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss & GF Shannon Expecting First Child

Instagram

Shaun Weiss, 46, is going to be a dad!

The former child star, best known for his work in the 1992 movie “The Mighty Ducks,” announced the news on Instagram.

He shared a photo on Stories of his girlfriend Shannon holding a pregnancy test and wrote, “The BEST Christmas present ever!”

Instagram

The actor revealed the baby’s name and due date, posting, “’Charlie’... coming this August.”

Weiss later opened up to TMZ about the pregnancy, revealing he and Shannon found out about a week ago. He also shared that they have been together for two years and plan to get married soon.

As for the name, Shaun said they planned to go with Charlie whether they have a girl or a boy, in honor of Weiss’ father.