Derek Hough Reveals He Spent $8K on Cat’s Christmas Day Vet Visit

Instagram

Derek Hough shelled out $8,000 to help his cat through a health issue on Christmas Day!

The dancer revealed on Instagram that Otis ate some things he shouldn’t have and had to see the vet.

Derek, wearing holiday pajamas, held his kitty in the photo and held up a plastic bag. He wrote, “Look what I got for Christmas. A plastic bag filled with stuff Otis ate and had to be removed from his stomach costing $8000 ! Yay! Glad he’s ok.”

In the comments, Hough joked, “Most expensive street cat ever.”

Fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Noooooo!!!! Glad he’s ok!!” while his brother Val asked, “Not allowed to laugh right ?!”