CBS

On Friday, “The Talk” had its final curtain call after 15 years on TV.

Jerry O’Connell started the show by joking, “I just wanted to know why everyone is being so nice today.”

Fellow host Amanda Kloots got emotional while talking about the importance of open communication, as well as listening and respecting each person’s opinions.

She emphasized, “That’s what we got to do every day. It’s about talking, not fighting, and being a part of each other’s family.”

The episode also put the focus on OG host Sheryl Underwood, who thanked the audience for being part of her “fashion journey” over the last 14 seasons.

She quipped, “You’ve seen things happening for me.”

A video retrospective of Underwood was also shown, with highlights from her first appearance on the show, to her wigs and weight-loss journey, as well as that one time she kissed John Stamos!

Earlier this week, video retrospectives of the other hosts were shown.

The show also paid tribute to past “The Talk” hosts Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sara Gilbert, Aisha Tyler, Eve and Marie Osmond in a video package.

Shemar Moore, who has appeared on the show 26 times, also bid farewell with a video shown on the finale.