Marc Anthony Closes Out 2024 with Vidanta Concert

Chikiz Olvera

VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico’s leader in world-class live entertainment and immersive experiences, recently hosted Grammy Award-winning global icon and the best-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, Marc Anthony, for a sold-out performance at The Vidanta Esplanade in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.

On December 6, fans danced the night away to some of Anthony’s biggest chart-topping hits, including “Pa’lla Voy,” “Valió la Pena,” and “Vivir Mi Vida.”

The evening marked Anthony’s final concert of the year, adding a fitting crescendo to his 2024 tour. His performance capped off the 2024 Vidanta Concert Series, which also featured renowned artists Sebastián Yatra, Yuridia, Carlos Rivera, and Natalia Jiménez.