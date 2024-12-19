Getty Images

Two years after losing her voice, “Father of the Bride” star Kimberly Williams-Paisley is opening up about her scary ordeal!

In an interview with People magazine, Williams-Paisley recalled how she couldn’t really speak for nearly two years after her voice went out.

Since she could only whisper, Kimberly admitted, “I felt trapped in my own body.”

Williams-Paisley was suffering from a partial vocal cord paralysis, which made her feel “invisible.”

Due to the condition, Williams-Paisley had to pass on several acting jobs.

Even with the support of husband Brad Paisley and their kids, she struggled with “so much shame.”

Kimberly eventually underwent surgery, a medialization laryngoplasty, to fix the issue.

She noted, “I had to fight to be heard. Now, no matter what my physical voice is, my voice underneath is stronger. I feel more confident. I know myself better.”

Williams-Paisley has a newfound appreciation for her voice.

She explained, “I feel empowered now. I don’t want to leave things unsaid. I never want to take my voice for granted — and I want to be brave in using it.”

In late 2022, Kimberly appeared on stage at an annual fundraiser, the Dance Party to End ALZ, when her voice disappeared.

She revealed, “I put the mic to my mouth, and nothing came out. It was terrifying.”

While she initially thought she needed “vocal rest,” things weren’t getting better after several weeks.