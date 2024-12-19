“Raven’s Home” co-stars Johnno Wilson and Anneliese van der Pol have eloped!

The pair tied the knot at the Santa Barbara courthouse last week.

Wilson told People magazine, “When we first got together, we didn’t think about marriage. But at some point, we knew we were going to be together forever, and we wanted to combine our lives in every respect. She is my greatest support, a true partner, makes me belly laugh every day, and a total babe... so why wouldn’t I want to marry her?"

Anneliese also raved about her man, saying, “I want Johnno to be a witness to my life, and I want to be a witness to his... He matches my silliness and doesn’t take life or himself too seriously. I love that and need that so much."

They were initially planning to get married in Santa Carolina, but they changed their plans once Johnno booked an acting gig in Toronto, which would require him to be in Canada for two months.

Anneliese noted, “To be honest, the only thing that was important to me was that the exchanging of our vows and our commitment to each other be private. My mother is no longer with us, and we didn’t want to stress anyone else out about travel, lodging, etc. We're 40 and in love so that’s plenty for me."

For their special day, van der Pol wore a vintage Jessica McClintock dress, which her sister found at Playclothes Vintage in Los Angeles.

Johnno wore a J. Crew tuxedo, which his brother gifted him.

They called marriage the “best decision of their lives” and “a dream come true.”

Johnno and Anneliese are planning to celebrate their union with their families in the spring.

For now, they’re thinking of a honeymoon in Europe.

Wilson proposed to van der Pol right before Christmas last year.

He pointed out, “If I could have gotten married to her the day we got engaged I would have.”

Opening up on the proposal, Johnno recalled, “I made a reservation at our favorite local restaurant, Black Market Liquor Bar, and proposed in front of our Christmas tree. It was just the two of us, and I thought it was going to be pretty chill, but I was dead wrong. The moment I popped the question we both scream-laugh-cried with so much joy. I’ve never experienced anything like it. Best day of my life, next to our wedding day."

Anneliese had no idea that a proposal was coming. She said, “It was a total surprise and it was perfect; simple and in our home, where we share our happiest moments."