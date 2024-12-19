Television December 19, 2024
Binge-Watching! IMDb’s Most Popular TV Shows of 2024
IMDb has revealed its Top 10 TV Shows of 2024!
Jodie Foster’s hit HBO series “True Detective” led the pack this year. Perennial hits like “The Boys,” “House of the Dragon,” “Bridgerton,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” made the list, too, with new series like “The Penguin,” “Fallout,” “Shōgun,” “The Gentlemen,” and “3 Body Problem” rounding out the Top 10.
Check out the full list below!
Top Series of 2024
1. “True Detective”
2. “The Boys”
3. “The Penguin”
4. “Fallout”
5. “House of the Dragon”
6. “Shōgun”
7. “Bridgerton”
8. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
9. “The Gentlemen”
10. “3 Body Problem”