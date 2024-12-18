Zach Gilford Is Unrecognizable in Shocking Swollen-Face Pics

Getty Images

“Criminal Minds” star Zach Gilford suffered quite a health scare!

On Tuesday, Gilford posted three photos of his swollen face.

In one photo, Zach’s left eye is swollen shut and he’s barely able to open his right eye. He captioned the pic, “Sooooooo… Yesterday was fun.”

In another snap, Gilford is wearing a face mask, but the inflammation had extended out to his cheeks. He wrote, “Good thing we wrapped @criminalminds last week.”

Zach was referencing the third season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” which is aiming for a premiere next year.

He appeared to have taken the pic in a doctor’s office waiting room.

Gilford eventually got some medical assistance, though!

In a third photo, Zach was able to open both eyes and the swelling had visibly decreased.

He captioned the pic, “Thanks to all the nurses, doctors, and staff at @huntingtonhospital for coaxing my face back to normalcy.”

Zach added, “… still a little ways to go.”

Gilford never revealed what caused his condition.

Zach isn’t the only actor to post a pic of his swollen face on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Matthew McConaughey shared a pic of his face after he suffered a bee sting.

