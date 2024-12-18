‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Lydia Plath Engaged to Zac Wyse

Instagram

“Welcome to Plathville” star Lydia Plath, 20, and her boyfriend Zac Wyse are ready to take the leap!

Over the weekend, Zac popped the question to Lydia and she said yes.

Lydia told People magazine, “The moment we were in each other’s arms, we were overwhelmed with all the emotions that led us to this moment where all we could feel was pure joy for the commitment we were about to make.”

The engagement news comes just a month after they made it Instagram official.

In late November, Lydia gushed, “Words can’t describe how grateful I am the Lord has brought you into my life! ❤️.”

Along with tagging him, she added, “You never cease to amaze me with the adventures we go on, supporting me in every high and low, and overflowing every moment with joy as we pursue the Lord together.”

Zac also had wonderful things to say about Lydia on his own Instagram.

He wrote, “Life is full of adventures but I can’t help but want to spend the rest of them with you! So grateful for what the Lord has given me 🤍. Psalms 31:30.”