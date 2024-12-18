Getty Images

Patrick Gibson and Sarah Michelle Gellar are starring in the new "Dexter" prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin.”

“Extra” spoke with Sarah Michelle and Patrick, who worked with Patrick Dempsey and Christian Slater on the project.

Gellar, who was a '90s teen, gushed over getting to share the screen with the heartthrobs. She confessed, "My high school self was dying. I was shrieking. Sometimes, I’d be sitting in my car, saying, ‘There’s Christian Slater. There’s Patrick Dempsey. Whose hand should I hold to get out of the car?’”

On the show, Patrick is changing up his look and rocking a mustache, something we don’t see often!

SMG commented, “He couldn’t wait to rip that thing off… I thought it was such an interesting choice for him because obviously he is so identified as this dream boat, Mr. Perfect, and I think for him, this is the first time anyone’s ever let him change his physicality… I think for him, it was really a watershed moment when he slicked his hair back and put that mustache on.”

Gibson praised Dempsey, who plays Captain Aaron Spencer, saying, “He fully embodied that character. He’s the captain.”

“Dexter: Original Sin” takes us back 15-years before the events of the original, the 1990s with Gibson playing young serial killer Dexter Morgan.

It was “daunting” for Gibson to play such a beloved character. “When I first saw it come through, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Dexter. That’s crazy,' he recalled. "Then I saw that Clyde Phillips, the original showrunner, was involved, and Michael was involved and I think that kind of gave me the assurance that the right people were doing it.”

Sarah Michelle plays forensics expert Tanya Martin. She teased, “Inadvertently I get to teach [him] everything he needs to know about how to be a great serial killer.”

Patrick added, “There’s not a lot of… characters who could kind of, you know, strike fear into Dexter Morgan or make him do what she needs to do, so I think Sarah was the perfect person for that job. She was very fun to work with.”

Patrick joked that he “watched a lot of ‘Buffy’” to prep for his role, nodding to Sarah Michelle's vampire slayer and her lethal skills.

“Extra” also spoke with Christian, who opened up about reuniting Patrick after previously making “Mobsters” together back in 1991.

He said, “It was great. It was different, certainly when we worked together. We were, you know, in our 20s. We were both starting out. We were competitive. We were dumb, immature guys. We’re still kind of silly, but we’re wiser and I think just thrilled to have survived the last 35 years and to be where we are today is great.”

Christian was a fan of the original “Dexter” before signing on to play the character’s dad in the prequel.

He shared, “I watched the original show a few years after it came on. Fell in love with it. I thought it was great. As an actor, it was one of those shows where you're like, ‘Oh, man, I want to be on that show!'”