Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar hit the red carpet for “Dexter: Original Sin” on Wednesday night.

“Extra” spoke with Sarah Michelle, who plays a forensics expert with a sense of humor.

Gellar noted, “To be able to be one that brings a little bit of levity and a little bit of humor is a fun recipe.”

Sarah Michelle also recently sent the Internet into a frenzy by posting an “I Know What You Did Last Summer” director’s chair on set.

She teased the reboot that’s in the works, saying, “It’s so good. Again, there’s so many great stories, and the way to honor them is to just extend that universe. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has put together an incredible cast, and the script is so much fun.”

When asked about her co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt possibly returning, Gellar played coy, saying, “I have nothing to do with that.”