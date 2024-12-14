Sarah Michelle Gellar & Jennifer Love Hewitt Are NOT Feuding: The Scoop!

Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt are not feuding, a huge relief to fans looking forward to the forthcoming reboot of "I Know What You Did Last Summer"!

This week, Sarah Michelle teased the film — in which her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. stars — to "Extra," but something she said at the end of the interview on the "Dexter: Original Sin" red carpet led to speculation of bad blood.

When "Extra" asked her if rumors were true that Jennifer Love Hewitt would join Freddie in the film, Sarah Michelle first simply shrugged. Nudged, she coyly said, "I have nothing to do with that."

Comments focused on her reaction as proof she must have beef with Jennifer, but nothing could be further from the truth. Sarah Michelle wrote on Instagram Stories, "Aspiring actors please note: this deer in the headlights reaction is perfect for when you are excited to see so many old friends in one project but have already stupidly forgotten what NDA means once this month."

She had previously shared a behind-the-scenes pic from the set that she later realized she wasn't supposed to share. When asked about Hewitt's casting, she was simply trying to be appropriately tight-lipped.

Hot on the heels of all the gossip, Jennifer was confirmed to be in the cast.