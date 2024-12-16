Tom Sandoval & Victoria Lee Robinson Spark Breakup Rumors

Getty Images

It looks like “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and his model girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson have called it quits.

On Monday, Victoria hinted that they broke up on Instagram. In an Instagram Story, she wrote, “Wow … you guys were right. Tiger never changes its stripes.”

Victoria seemingly hinted that infidelity was to blame for the split, writing, “He loves the best friends apparently. I feel like a fool. Completely heartbroken.”

Robinson has since made her Instagram private.

Sandoval addressed her Instagram, but never explicitly revealed what caused their rumored breakup.

In an Instagram Live on Monday, he opened up on their weekend together in Chicago, where they attended the Twisted Xmas with Bush concert.

In the video, he said, “We went there and me and Victoria had an awesome, awesome time, and, it's so hard to say this, but we went to the Bush concert that got transferred over to the Vic, and I busted my a** to make sure that she was noticed, and she's holding up a sign saying, like, ‘Your music saved my life, all this stuff.’”

“I filmed her, she's holding this up, like the whole time, like, it got transferred to the Vic...” Tom went on before his video cut out. “I got us backstage, f***ing, it was a whole f***ing issue getting us backstage.”

Tom and Victoria are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Tom has also cleaned up his Instagram, removing all traces of Victoria from his Instagram.

A source told DailyMail.com, “They fight constantly and have a very toxic relationship, but I don't think he cheated on her.”

Another insider claimed, “They got into a huge fight in Chicago and Victoria left the trip early. It's typical for these two because they're always partying or fighting. There's always some drama going on.”

Just two months ago, Sandoval gushed about Robinson, telling Us Weekly, “She’s helped me out a lot. You’re with somebody that inspires you to be a certain way. That’s what makes it amazing.”

In October, Tom also revealed their plans to move in together on “Billie and the Kid” podcast. Along with saying that he and ex Ariana Madix were “selling the house,” he added, “And Victoria and I are moving in together.”

News of Tom and Victoria dating broke in February.

At the time, Tom posted an Instagram Story video of Victoria kissing him on the cheek at Schwartz and Sandy’s cocktail lounge and restaurant in Los Angeles.