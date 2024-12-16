Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown, 53, is a married woman!

The “Community” actress tied the knot with Anthony Davis on Saturday at the Maybourne Beverly Hills, surrounded by 200 loved ones.

Brown opened up to People magazine about the nuptials, sharing, "I had no nerves when it came to marrying this man. He is the one for me. Absolutely."

Yvette walked down the aisle in a mermaid gown by Ines Di Santo, which she found “on a whim.” She had the gown customized with two butterflies to represent her late mother and Davis’.

Anthony wore a brown suit from Vinny's Custom Clothes, and the cufflinks included a special message from Yvette.

He gushed over his bride to People, saying, "If you can imagine having one wing in your life and trying to fly with one wing, you kind of go in circles. Now that I've found my other wing, I can fly straight and land where I need to land."

Their big day was officiated by Love McPherson.

Brown, who walked down the aisle with her brother Paris, said she was nervous about the ceremony, explaining, "I've been on sets before. I know that when they say 'action,' everybody gets quiet and people speak and you're performing in that instance in front of a lot of people. But that's a character, right? So, the idea that I am not performing, these are real words and real emotions, and we're really in front of everybody we know and love, [that made me] nervous."

After they said “I do,” guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, followed by a dinner of sea bass and short rib and a four-tiered lemon fantasy and strawberry shortcake by Cake Studio L.A.

The couple was also serenaded by “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. and a surprise performance by Grammy winner Deniece Williams. DJ Kacy “Mister Wilson” Wilson also had the crowd dancing.

It was a star-studded affair, with famous guests that included Yvette’s “Community” co-stars Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs and Jim Rash.

This is Davis’ second marriage, and Brown’s first.

She told People about the first time she put on a wedding dress several years ago for a scene in “Drake & Josh.”

"I cried when I saw myself in the wedding dress, and the wardrobe woman thought I was crying because I looked so beautiful," Brown shared. "First of all, I'm not that kind of chick to cry because I look beautiful… I was crying because I was like, 'This may be the only time I'm in a wedding dress.' And to realize that all these years later I was wrong and that I get to have my bridal moment as well, and my happy ending as well, it's amazing."

While on “The View” in December 2023, Yvette shared that she met Davis at an acting class in her twenties and they reconnected in 2021 when Anthony reached out after her mother passed away.

She went on to share that Davis proposed while they were in Ohio to celebrate Warrensville Heights High School naming an auditorium after her.

Davis handed her a scratcher and the scratcher said, “Will you marry me?” She joked, "I thought I was going to win some money and I won a man!"

The actress tells People, "I want to be with this man for 30 years… continuing to love him and to put him first and to be his best friend. And again, just melding our lives together. And being Mrs. Davis is pretty exciting."