Getty Images

After eight years together, actor Nicholas Hoult and model Bryana Holly are finally red-carpet official!

On Thursday, the pair hit the red carpet together for the L.A. premiere of his film “Nosferatu” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Nicholas and Bryana recently sparked marriage rumors after he called her his “wife” during an interview with E! News at the 2024 Governors Awards.

In November, he recalled watching “Nosferatu” with her, saying, “Afterwards, I remember I had my wife’s nails imprinted on my hand. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this was tense.’”

When asked if they were married, Hoult told People magazine at the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, “I feel like it’s fairly clear from my comments.”

Nicholas and Bryana have kept their life together private, but she did post about their seventh anniversary last year in a now deleted Instagram.

The couple has two kids together.