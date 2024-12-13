Getty Images

Singer Maggie Rose, 36, has a baby on the way!

The Grammy nominee shared the news with People magazine, revealing she’s expecting a baby boy with husband Austin Marshall.

Maggie told the magazine, "Austin and I are so excited about our son arriving in April! I have always wanted to be a mother and I know my husband is going to be the best dad to our rock and roll baby.”

Referencing her album “No One Gets Out Alive,” she said, "Our lives are going to get even crazier, but taking on those big plans in life was such a central theme of this last album, so it feels serendipitous that we received the fantastic news during this time."

Rose said of being pregnant, "I’m a professional napper now, especially on show days, but feel grateful for how well I’ve felt throughout the pregnancy so far."

The star added she is "so thankful to our families and huge community who continues to support us as we begin this new chapter."