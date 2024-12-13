‘Jerry Springer’ Doc Exposes Chaos, Controversy & Never-Before-Heard Stories

Getty Images

A new Netflix documentary promises to pull back the curtain on what was the biggest sideshow on TV, “The Jerry Springer Show,” with the late Jerry Springer as its ringmaster.

“Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action” goes inside the chaos and the controversy. In the two-part series, some of the people who worked behind the scenes are coming forward with never-before-heard stories, including producer Toby Yoshimura.

“Extra” spoke with Toby, who teased, “It’s all the stuff that you didn’t see onstage that people are always wondering how we did it and what was going on back then.”

One major moment in TV history was when “The Jerry Springer Show” surpassed “Oprah” in the ratings. Toby noted, “Oprah and Jerry… two different shows. Even Jerry said that. She’s the queen. We absolutely are on a different wavelength.”

In 1998, “Extra” was first to expose the inner workings of the show. A group of guests claimed their shows were faked and the storylines were scripted.