iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2024’s Celebrity Presenters Revealed

iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 has a star-studded list of presenters!

Antoni Porowski, Anya Packer, Cari Champion, Drew Barrymore, Elvis Duran, Jeremiah Brent, Joe Gatto, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Khristina Williams, Kyle Mooney, Madison Packer, Martha Stewart and Tan France will all be at Madison Square Garden to present at the show, taking place December 13.

The presenters join performers Katy Perry, Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and NCT Dream.